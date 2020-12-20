Julian Edelman will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs. Dolphins

MIAMI — Julian Edelman will not return to action Sunday against the Dolphins as the Patriots receiver continues to ramp up his activity following a knee procedure, according to a league source.

The defense, however, will be bolstered by the return of Shilique Calhoun, who will be activated after a knee ailment forced a stint on injured reserve that cost him five games.

This will be the eighth straight missed game for Edelman, who was placed on IR Oct. 31 and returned to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated, and has been classified as “day to day” by coach Bill Belichick.

