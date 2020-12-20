Jim Carrey No Longer Biden On SNL, Alex Moffat Steps In

“Joe, you look different somehow.”
Looks like Saturday Night Live has a new Joe Biden, again!
After just six weeks, Jim Carrey is leaving the building.
On Saturday, the actor and comedian tweeted that he was going to be stepping down from the role of impersonating the president-elect.
It’s sad to say goodbye, but at least he gave us this iconic moment.
Alas, the show must go on! And SNL wasted no time in unveiling a new Biden impersonator…and it’s cast member Alex Moffat!
Alex made his debut as Biden during last night’s cold open, which also featured Maya Rudolph as VP-elect Kamala Harris and Beck Bennet as current VP Mike Pence.
Naturally, jokes were made.
Alex is the fifth person to play Biden in SNL‘s 2020 election sketches, following Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, Jason Sudeikis, and of course Jim Carrey.
And it’s a choice that makes sense! This season of SNL is being filmed with heavy COVID-19 precautions, and Alex, as a member of the regular cast, is already based in New York and available to do the show safely.
Best of luck to our new (TV sketch comedy) president! If this first impression is anything to go by, it’s destined to be an SNL classic.
TV and Movies
