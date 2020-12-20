Jim Carrey No Longer Biden On SNL, Alex Moffat Steps In

Bradley Lamb
“Joe, you look different somehow.”

Looks like Saturday Night Live has a new Joe Biden, again!


“The backbone of this country” means SNL in this context.

After just six weeks, Jim Carrey is leaving the building.

On Saturday, the actor and comedian tweeted that he was going to be stepping down from the role of impersonating the president-elect.

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!

It’s sad to say goodbye, but at least he gave us this iconic moment.


Alas, the show must go on! And SNL wasted no time in unveiling a new Biden impersonator…and it’s cast member Alex Moffat!

Alex made his debut as Biden during last night’s cold open, which also featured Maya Rudolph as VP-elect Kamala Harris and Beck Bennet as current VP Mike Pence.

Naturally, jokes were made.

Alex is the fifth person to play Biden in SNL‘s 2020 election sketches, following Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, Jason Sudeikis, and of course Jim Carrey.


Personally, my favorite was Jason, who has the longest history of playing Biden on the show, but Alex definitely comes closest to matching what the president-elect actually sounds like. Like, uncannily close. He also perfectly matches Biden’s cool grand-dad energy.

And it’s a choice that makes sense! This season of SNL is being filmed with heavy COVID-19 precautions, and Alex, as a member of the regular cast, is already based in New York and available to do the show safely.


Plus he already has great chemistry with Maya as Kamala Harris! I’m here for it.

Best of luck to our new (TV sketch comedy) president! If this first impression is anything to go by, it’s destined to be an SNL classic.

