Jets vs. Rams live stream: How to watch week 15 of NFL play from anywhere online

It’s week 15 and the New York Jets are still looking for their first win. It may seem like a gimme game for the Rams who are playing well. Coach McVay has already said that he thinks the players and coaches will remain motivated to give it their all. Both Seattle and Los Angeles are tied for first in the NFC West with a record of 9-4 going into week 15. (The Cardinals are trying to stay in the hunt at 7-6.)

Seattle will face the Washington Football Team which poses a tougher challenge than the Jets look to do for the Rams. But, again, it’s 2020 and anything can happen.

If you’re the betting type there’s a wide spread, of course, but not as large as when the Chiefs played the Jets. New York only has a 14 point average per game while LA has more than 25 per game. Place your money accordingly.

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams: Where and when?

The New York Jets take on the Los Angeles Rams on December 20 starting at 4:05 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

Watch New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the New York and Los Angeles game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

