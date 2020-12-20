JetBrains, maker of the language Kotlin, which never raised any VC funding is now valued at an estimated $7B, and says it will have $200M in revenue this year (Ilya Khrennikov/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ilya Khrennikov / Bloomberg:

JetBrains, maker of the language Kotlin, which never raised any VC funding is now valued at an estimated $7B, and says it will have $200M in revenue this year  —  – Google picked JetBrains for key coding language for Android,nbsp; — Founders shunned VCs, bootstrapped to billion-dollar fortunes

