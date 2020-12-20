Ilya Khrennikov / Bloomberg:
JetBrains, maker of the language Kotlin, which never raised any VC funding is now valued at an estimated $7B, and says it will have $200M in revenue this year — – Google picked JetBrains for key coding language for Android,nbsp; — Founders shunned VCs, bootstrapped to billion-dollar fortunes
JetBrains, maker of the language Kotlin, which never raised any VC funding is now valued at an estimated $7B, and says it will have $200M in revenue this year (Ilya Khrennikov/Bloomberg)
Ilya Khrennikov / Bloomberg: