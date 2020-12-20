‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares 1 Secret to Drinking Whatever Alcohol She Wants While Remaining Fit

Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi did not return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4. Fans remain devastated that they do not get to watch her hysterical drunken meatball antics every week. However, she keeps her viewers engaged with an active YouTube channel and endless posts on social media. The latest secret she shared is how she remains fit while drinking all of the alcohol she wants.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Why didn’t Snooki return for season 4?

Snooki told her fans that she was retiring from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in December 2019. The star announced the news on the It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey podcast. She told viewers that she didn’t want to leave her children and wasn’t having fun filming the show anymore. However, the mom of three added one more massive reason to her list this summer during a YouTube video.

“Just personally, for me, I can’t deal with the freakin’ drama anymore,” Snooki told her followers on YouTube. “I am out.”

Fans thought that Snooki couldn’t possibly be serious. However, season 4 of the Jersey Shore spinoff premiered on Nov. 19, 2020. Snooki stuck to her decision and didn’t join her roommates in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m not done with reality TV,” Snooki continued. “I still want to do other things. I actually have like five shows I am trying to get MTV to do. Either way, you are still going to see me, but just not on Jersey Shore because I can’t handle that shit anymore. It’s cray-cray.

What is Snooki’s secret to drinking all the alcohol she can consume?

Snooki posts workout videos on her social media account pretty often. However, she doesn’t note that as her one secret to drinking whatever she wants. Instead, she revealed her secret during a cooking video with podcast partner Joey Camasta. In the segment, she and Joey were throwing together a low-carb, low-calorie pineapple chicken lettuce wrap.

Joey explains that the recipe is “fresh, healthy, and a little exotic.” That’s when Snooki adds in her little secret.

“For me, personally, I want my calories to be consumed with alcohol. So, the better I can eat and stay healthy, the better.”

Snooki is not kidding about healthy foods. She and Joey share videos fairly often with delicious but healthy recipes. The latest uploads included butternut squash crostinis and no-carb bruschetta chicken. Plus, the star posts almost daily the alcoholic drink she’s consuming to her Instagram story. So, her little secret is to save as many calories as she can for alcohol.

Here’s what Snooki is up to since leaving ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ behind

Since leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Snooki has expanded her business. The Snooki Shop has a new location in Beacon, New York, and her original store in Madison, New Jersey. Polizzi actively promotes her shop and online sales daily.

The reality TV Star is busy with her three children, What’s Happening with Snooki and Joey podcast, and YouTube channel. She hopes to be on another MTV Reality TV series in the future.