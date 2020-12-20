Jeremy Lin’s deal with Warriors falls through

Jeremy Lin will not be returning to the Golden State Warriors as expected.

The 32-year-old will not be allowed to return to the Bay Area because he couldn’t get clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

Lin and the Warriors were finalizing an Exhibit 10 deal, which would’ve allowed him to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. The agreement needed to be cleared by the CBA, where Lin played the 2019-20 season, but the association didn’t give him the clearance he needed by the Saturday deadline, Spears said.

Lin made his NBA debut with the Warriors in 2010 and spent time with seven other teams over the course of seasons including the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

The Harvard product elected to play in China last season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game for the Beijing Ducks, earning a Chinese Basketball Association All-Star appearance.

Lin was recently practicing with the G League Ignite in Walnut Creek, California, which is a team made up of top prospects and a number of veterans.