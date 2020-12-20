Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.93% By .com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.93%



.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 5.48% or 1060 points to trade at 20420 at the close. Meanwhile, Ormat Technologies (TASE:) added 5.27% or 1390 points to end at 27750 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.27% or 2790 points to 88200 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 4.08% or 128 points to trade at 3010 at the close. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) declined 3.45% or 115 points to end at 3219 and Perrigo (TASE:) was down 3.22% or 490 points to 14730.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 316 to 90 and 28 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nice Ltd (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.27% or 2790 to 88200.

Crude oil for February delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $49.24 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 1.59% or 0.82 to hit $52.32 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract fell 0.18% or 3.40 to trade at $1887.00 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.08% to 3.2373, while EUR/ILS fell 0.16% to 3.9679.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 89.830.