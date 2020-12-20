Is Matthew Stafford playing this week? Fantasy injury update for Lions-Titans

When a starting QB is “questionable,” it matters in fantasy football leagues — even if that quarterback isn’t likely to be started by many owners. When a QB is out, his WRs, TEs, and even RBs often lose value, and that would certainly be the case with the Lions’ skill players if Matthew Stafford can’t suit up against Tennessee in Week 15. Knowing the latest injury updates on Stafford’s status will be key for some owners as they lock in start ’em, sit ’em decisions for the second round of the fantasy playoffs.

We’ll continue to update this post with news on Stafford up until the active/inactive report comes out on Sunday at about 11:35 a.m. ET. For all the latest fantasy updates, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

For injury updates on banged-up RBs Ezekiel Elliott, Ronald Jones, and Salvon Ahmed, click here; for news on ailing WRs DeVante Parker, Marquise Brown, and Jamison Crowder, go here; for the latest on injured TEs Mike Gesicki, Evan Engram, and Austin Hooper, click here; for updates on James Conner, click here. For all the latest fantasy updates, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 15 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Matthew Stafford playing this week?

Stafford (ribs) managed to get in a limited practice on Friday, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford is “preparing to start” against the Titans on Sunday.

With the Lions out of the playoff race, it seems odd that they would take a chance with a less-than-100-percent Stafford, but it sounds like he’ll give it a go. Despite the highly favorable matchup, fantasy owners would be taking a risk by starting Stafford. Not only could his play be affected by the injury, but he could also exit the game early after taking a hard hit or if he’s simply ineffective.

WEEK 15 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Stafford still has value in DFS tournaments, and many will shy away from him for the reasons outlined above, but if he does play a full game, he has plenty of upside. His presence also should help raise the values of Marvin Jones, T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, and Danny Amendola, all of whom have legit upside in standard and PPR fantasy leagues.

If Stafford can’t give it a go, Chase Daniel would get the start. He’s competent enough to not kill the value of Jones, Swfit, and Hockenson, but they would all get slight downgrades. Daniel is not someone who should be started in single-QB fantasy leagues, but given the matchup, he’s still worth using in two-QB leagues.