Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties By

Baghdad () – The Iraqi military said that an “outlaw group” fired rockets at Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday.
The rockets hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars but causing no casualties, a military statement said.
Security sources told at least three Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone and security officials said the attack targeted the U.S. Embassy.
