Huawei CFO’s lawyers argue extradition would violate international laws

-1 ) {
htmlTag.className += ' ie10';
}
if ( !!navigator.userAgent.match(/Trident.*rv\:11\./) ) {
htmlTag.className += ' ie11';
}
if ( navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Edge") > -1 ) {
htmlTag.className += ' ieEdge';
}
if ( /(iPad|iPhone|iPod)/g.test(navigator.userAgent) ) {
htmlTag.className += ' td-md-is-ios';
}
var user_agent = navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase();
if ( user_agent.indexOf("android") > -1 ) {
htmlTag.className += ' td-md-is-android';
}
if ( -1 !== navigator.userAgent.indexOf('Mac OS X') ) {
htmlTag.className += ' td-md-is-os-x';
}
if ( /chrom(e|ium)/.test(navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase()) ) {
htmlTag.className += ' td-md-is-chrome';
}
if ( -1 !== navigator.userAgent.indexOf('Firefox') ) {
htmlTag.className += ' td-md-is-firefox';
}
if ( -1 !== navigator.userAgent.indexOf('Safari') && -1 === navigator.userAgent.indexOf('Chrome') ) {
htmlTag.className += ' td-md-is-safari';
}
if( -1 !== navigator.userAgent.indexOf('IEMobile') ){
htmlTag.className += ' td-md-is-iemobile';
}
})();
var tdLocalCache = {};
( function () {
"use strict";
tdLocalCache = {
data: {},
remove: function (resource_id) {
delete tdLocalCache.data[resource_id];
},
exist: function (resource_id) {
return tdLocalCache.data.hasOwnProperty(resource_id) && tdLocalCache.data[resource_id] !== null;
},
get: function (resource_id) {
return tdLocalCache.data[resource_id];
},
set: function (resource_id, cachedData) {
tdLocalCache.remove(resource_id);
tdLocalCache.data[resource_id] = cachedData;
}
};
})();
var td_viewport_interval_list=[{"limitBottom":767,"sidebarWidth":228},{"limitBottom":1018,"sidebarWidth":300},{"limitBottom":1140,"sidebarWidth":324}];
var td_animation_stack_effect="type0";
var tds_animation_stack=true;
var td_animation_stack_specific_selectors=".entry-thumb, img";
var td_animation_stack_general_selectors=".td-animation-stack img, .td-animation-stack .entry-thumb, .post img";
var tdc_is_installed="yes";
var td_ajax_url="https:\/\/upnewsinfo.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php?td_theme_name=Newspaper&v=10.1";
var td_get_template_directory_uri="https:\/\/upnewsinfo.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/td-composer\/legacy\/common";
var tds_snap_menu="smart_snap_always";
var tds_logo_on_sticky="show_header_logo";
var tds_header_style="6";
var td_please_wait="Please wait...";
var td_email_user_pass_incorrect="User or password incorrect!";
var td_email_user_incorrect="Email or username incorrect!";
var td_email_incorrect="Email incorrect!";
var tds_more_articles_on_post_enable="";
var tds_more_articles_on_post_time_to_wait="";
var tds_more_articles_on_post_pages_distance_from_top=0;
var tds_theme_color_site_wide="#4db2ec";
var tds_smart_sidebar="enabled";
var tdThemeName="Newspaper";
var td_magnific_popup_translation_tPrev="Previous (Left arrow key)";
var td_magnific_popup_translation_tNext="Next (Right arrow key)";
var td_magnific_popup_translation_tCounter="%curr% of %total%";
var td_magnific_popup_translation_ajax_tError="The content from %url% could not be loaded.";
var td_magnific_popup_translation_image_tError="The image #%curr% could not be loaded.";
var tdBlockNonce="98a2e2d5d5";
var tdDateNamesI18n={"month_names":["January","February","March","April","May","June","July","August","September","October","November","December"],"month_names_short":["Jan","Feb","Mar","Apr","May","Jun","Jul","Aug","Sep","Oct","Nov","Dec"],"day_names":["Sunday","Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday"],"day_names_short":["Sun","Mon","Tue","Wed","Thu","Fri","Sat"]};
var td_ad_background_click_link="";
var td_ad_background_click_target="";
Lawyers for Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou are arguing Canada would be violating international laws if it extradited her to the United States.
Her defence team is arguing that the United States can’t punish foreign nationals for exterritorial actions, as reported by the CBC.
Court documents released on December 18th detail the argument from the defence team, claiming that Canada would be complicit in breaching international law if it sent Meng to the United States to face charges of fraud and conspiracy.
“As customary international law is part of the law of Canada, it would be an abuse of this court’s process, compromising the integrity of the Canadian judicial system to order committal based on an extradition request that is contrary to such laws. If it did so, Canada would be complicit in breaching customary international law.” the argument reads.
It’s been more than two years since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran.
Huawei Canada has repeatedly stated that it trusts Canada’s judicial system, and that it believes the system will prove Meng’s innocence.
Meng is expected to appear in court on December 23rd to discuss the continuation of the extradition proceedings that will likely start in the spring of 2021.