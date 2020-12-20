How to watch the 7th annual Ally Coalition Talent Show live: Stream the virtual benefit concert from anywhere

This year’s Ally Coalition Annual Talent Show is going virtual for a live benefit concert featuring performances by some of the biggest names in music. The Ally Coalition is dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth, supporting homeless LGBTQ youth, and advocating for equality which is why it’s no surprise that major acts like Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, or Hayley Williams will be lending their time and a special performance to the benefit. While the show itself is free to watch, you can donate during the event or right now by texting the letters TAC to the number 833-535-0584. You can also donate to The Ally Coalition via PayPal.
Along with Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, the 7th Annual Talent Show will feature performances by Big Red Machine, Bleachers, Blu Detiger, The Chicks, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, MUNA, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows, and Tierra Whack. The show will feature more than just musical guests though; there will also be one-minute standup sessions with Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros, Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts, and Roy Wood Jr. as well as a one-minute meal tutorial with Rachael Ray.
The Ally Coalition 7th Annual Talent Show: When and where
The Ally Coalition’s 7th Annual Talent Show streams live on Jack Antonoff’s official Twitch account this Monday, December 21 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. No rebroadcast dates have been announced, so don’t miss your chance to watch! If the stream doesn’t work due to your location, one of these cheap VPN services could help unblock the show so you can watch.
How to watch The Ally Coalition 7th Annual Talent Show live stream
This benefit concert is free to watch and easy to stream. It’s available exclusively on Jack Antonoff’s Twitch account, which we’ve embedded above for easy access. You can also watch the show using the Twitch app on your preferred mobile device or tablet.
The 7th Annual Talent Show is being streamed worldwide, though if you’re still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.
