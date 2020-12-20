Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 13–19 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

Bitcoin breaks records, what happens next, Coinbase IPO: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 13–19

Another day, another all-time high hits $24,000 in weekend surge

On Dec. 18, 2017, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $19,891.99. Years of price falls and drama followed. Nonetheless, believers remained confident that one day, one day, BTC would manage to crack $20,000.

And on Dec. 16, 2020, that day finally came. In quick succession, BTC smashed through $20,000, $21,000, $22,000 and $23,000, pausing for breath at $23,800. This stumbling block was eviscerated over the weekend when BTC headed above $24,000.

Bitcoin price can hit $25,000 before 2021 if this key support level holds

Bitcoin shortage as Wall Street FOMO turns Bitcoin whales into plankton

The Coinbase IPO is coming, according to a SEC filing

Its here: Treasury proposes rule to monitor crypto going to self-hosted wallets

DeVere CEO says Bitcoin will rise 50% and possibly double in 2021

Shock survey suggests most investors think Bitcoin wont top $50,000 by 2030

Trading app Robinhood settles SEC charges for $65 million

IRS tax form question leaves U.S. crypto users confused and concerned

How to build an exemplary crypto exchange

When will 2.0 fully launch? Roadmap promises speed, but history says otherwise

Traditional crypto custodians ramp up security to accommodate institutional demand

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR