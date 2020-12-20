Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 13–19 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin breaks records, what happens next, Coinbase IPO: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 13–19
Another day, another all-time high hits $24,000 in weekend surge
On Dec. 18, 2017, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $19,891.99. Years of price falls and drama followed. Nonetheless, believers remained confident that one day, one day, BTC would manage to crack $20,000.
And on Dec. 16, 2020, that day finally came. In quick succession, BTC smashed through $20,000, $21,000, $22,000 and $23,000, pausing for breath at $23,800. This stumbling block was eviscerated over the weekend when BTC headed above $24,000.
Bitcoin price can hit $25,000 before 2021 if this key support level holds
Bitcoin shortage as Wall Street FOMO turns Bitcoin whales into plankton
The Coinbase IPO is coming, according to a SEC filing
Its here: Treasury proposes rule to monitor crypto going to self-hosted wallets
DeVere CEO says Bitcoin will rise 50% and possibly double in 2021
Shock survey suggests most investors think Bitcoin wont top $50,000 by 2030
Trading app Robinhood settles SEC charges for $65 million
IRS tax form question leaves U.S. crypto users confused and concerned
How to build an exemplary crypto exchange
When will 2.0 fully launch? Roadmap promises speed, but history says otherwise
Traditional crypto custodians ramp up security to accommodate institutional demand
