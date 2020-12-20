Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • GM Canada’s CEO Scott Bell on the company’s commitment to electric vehicles
  • Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2021
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2021
  • Samsung confirms stylus support for S21 line, leaked render shows off display
  • MPs vote in favour of establishing national three-digit suicide prevention hotline
  • Here’s how to turn off auto-play videos in your browser
  • Privacy watchdog says ‘series of gaps’ in safeguards caused Desjardins breach
  • Rogers begins rolling out 5G standalone core network in four cities
  • Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in Canada for 25 consecutive months
  • AirPods Max Review: Stunning sound with an expensive price
  • Official Samsung Galaxy S21 marketing renders reportedly leak online
  • Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day sale flyer is here
  • Microsoft Surface Duo coming to Canada in early 2021
  • First project to receive funding under Universal Broadband Fund gets approved
  • Here’s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2020 Boxing Week deals
  • Freedom Mobile goes live with Boxing Week deals on plans and more
  • Here are Walmart Canada’s Boxing Week 2020 tech deals
  • Telus launches early Boxing Week deals on phones and plans
  • Bell launches Boxing Week deals with discounts on phones and more
  • Rogers’ Boxing Day sales now available with discounts on phones, plans and more
  • Fido unveils Boxing Week deals on data plans and devices

