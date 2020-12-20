Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

GM Canada’s CEO Scott Bell on the company’s commitment to electric vehicles

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2021

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2021

Samsung confirms stylus support for S21 line, leaked render shows off display

MPs vote in favour of establishing national three-digit suicide prevention hotline

Here’s how to turn off auto-play videos in your browser

Privacy watchdog says ‘series of gaps’ in safeguards caused Desjardins breach

Rogers begins rolling out 5G standalone core network in four cities

Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in Canada for 25 consecutive months

AirPods Max Review: Stunning sound with an expensive price

Official Samsung Galaxy S21 marketing renders reportedly leak online

Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day sale flyer is here

Microsoft Surface Duo coming to Canada in early 2021

First project to receive funding under Universal Broadband Fund gets approved

Here’s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2020 Boxing Week deals

Freedom Mobile goes live with Boxing Week deals on plans and more

Here are Walmart Canada’s Boxing Week 2020 tech deals

Telus launches early Boxing Week deals on phones and plans

Bell launches Boxing Week deals with discounts on phones and more

Rogers’ Boxing Day sales now available with discounts on phones, plans and more

Fido unveils Boxing Week deals on data plans and devices

