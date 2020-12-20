Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- GM Canada’s CEO Scott Bell on the company’s commitment to electric vehicles
- Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2021
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2021
- Samsung confirms stylus support for S21 line, leaked render shows off display
- MPs vote in favour of establishing national three-digit suicide prevention hotline
- Here’s how to turn off auto-play videos in your browser
- Privacy watchdog says ‘series of gaps’ in safeguards caused Desjardins breach
- Rogers begins rolling out 5G standalone core network in four cities
- Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in Canada for 25 consecutive months
- AirPods Max Review: Stunning sound with an expensive price
- Official Samsung Galaxy S21 marketing renders reportedly leak online
- Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day sale flyer is here
- Microsoft Surface Duo coming to Canada in early 2021
- First project to receive funding under Universal Broadband Fund gets approved
- Here’s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2020 Boxing Week deals
- Freedom Mobile goes live with Boxing Week deals on plans and more
- Here are Walmart Canada’s Boxing Week 2020 tech deals
- Telus launches early Boxing Week deals on phones and plans
- Bell launches Boxing Week deals with discounts on phones and more
- Rogers’ Boxing Day sales now available with discounts on phones, plans and more
- Fido unveils Boxing Week deals on data plans and devices
The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .