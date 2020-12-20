Harrison Ford ‘Got So Mad’ He Tried to Destroy the Millennium Falcon While Filming ‘Star Wars’

Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford became great friends while filming the first three Star Wars movies. And according to Hamill, he would often be the only one who could get Ford to laugh when he was in a bad mood. In a 2015 interview, Hamill revealed that Ford once got so angry, he tried to destroy the Millenium Falcon set.

‘Star Wars’ stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill are still friends

Hamill and Ford filmed three Star Wars films together over six years. The actors developed a great friendship behind-the-scenes, and they continue to praise each other today.

In a February 2020 interview with Jake’s Takes, Ford responded to a tweet Hamill put out, which read, “Ask him if he was born cool or did that come later.” Ford joked that it was Hamill that turned him into the cool guy he is.

“When I met Mark Hamill, I really learned how to be cool,” Ford said. “He’s just a really straightforward nice guy. He’s really a sweet guy.”

Mark Hamill once revealed how Harrison Ford got angry and took a saw to the set

In a 2015 interview with Empire, Hamill revealed that he was closest to Ford while filming the Star Wars trilogy. And he recalled an incident where Ford got angry and tried to destroy the Millenium Falcon set.

“You heard about Harrison taking a saw to the Millennium Falcon because he got so mad?” Hamill said. “People were coming up to me, going, ‘You gotta stop Harrison, he’s sawing up the Falcon.’ It was made of wood, and he just took a saw to it.’”

“I love Harrison,” he continued. “I got to stop him because I can make him laugh when he gets really, really mad. And I had no stake in it. He was with Carrie, and I was still hanging out with Yoda. He’s hilarious. I told him, ‘If you ever play anyone that’s flawed, you’ll win an Oscar.’”

But he noted his ‘Star Wars’ co-star also has a secret funny side

Ford might come across as a brooder. But according to Hamill, he has a funny side he only lets his close friends see.

“He has this really specific way he wants to be seen, and I think that’s too bad because he’s really funny,” Hamill told Empire. “He’s got a wonderfully wacky sense of humor.”

The actor then revealed how the two enjoyed bad disco songs together. And they would have dressing room dance parties when no one was looking.

“This disco song that goes, ‘More, more, more, how d’ya like it, how d’ya like it’, remember that?” recalled Hamill. “We used to love really bad pop songs, so whenever that song would come on, I’d run and turn it on. And he’d come into my dressing room and start dancing — But the minute somebody comes to the door, he’d stop dead and stand there [seriously saying] ‘Yeah, OK, I’ll be down to the set in a minute.’ As soon as the door closes, it’s, ‘Get the action gain’!’. He’d only do it around me.”