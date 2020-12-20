Golf legend Lee Trevino’s words for Tiger Woods and son Charlie

The union of Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando already had every hallmark of a romantic script.

Then American golf legend Lee Trevino, who’s competing in the father-son event with his own son Daniel, summed up the fairytale with these beautiful words.

“Now you know how your daddy felt,” Trevino said to Tiger.

“He was so proud of you.”

Trevino was talking about Tiger’s dad Earl, who died of a heart attack in 2006. Earl watched on as his son’s prodigious ability demanded the world’s attention in his junior golf days, before he won the first of his 15 majors at the Masters in 1997.

Twenty-three years later, Tiger had every reason to be proud of his own son, as Charlie first wheeled out an exceptionally graceful swing ahead of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club event, before hitting an eagle on the third hole.

Charlie wowed the golf world when he landed a 175-yard three wood within three feet of the cup and took care of the putt, nailing an eagle on a par-five hole.

Charlie is promising to enjoy an illustrious career on the professional circuit himself, and the prologue for a picturesque story has already been written.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!