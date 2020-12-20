Gizelle Bryant vs. Jamal Bryant: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

Things certainly got heated during the first part of the Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 5 Reunion. Though there are still two parts left, Monique Samuels took Gizelle Bryant to task about her alleged relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant.

Though the Every Hue Beauty founder continues to defend her relationship with her ex, eyebrows are now being raised, especially when you examine the couple’s past and present.

In fact, the former couple’s net worths might be shocking to most fans.

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal H. Bryant | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This is why Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant’s marriage ended

The Bryants were married from 2002 to 2009, and from the outside looking in, their marriage appeared to be the picture of bliss. During their marriage, Jamal was the pastor at Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, and Gizelle stood by his side in building the women’s ministry. The couple even had three small girls together.

However, when their children were just babies, the couple mutually filed for divorce. Gizelle discovered that her husband had been repeatedly unfaithful and that he’d fathered several children outside of their marriage.

“I felt like it was a lifestyle, as opposed to you made a mistake one night,” Gizelle said in a 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club. “So I just didn’t want to sign up for that. At the time, I had two 1-year-olds and a 2-year-old. Three girls. They’re beautiful. And I said, ‘I’m not doing this. I’m not gonna be disrespected.’ So yes, I packed up and left.”

Now, more than a decade after their divorce, it appears that the Bryants have rekindled things.

#RHOP Reunion: Binder Bringin' Monique Annihilated Gizelle Over 'Fraudulent' Jamal Bryant Baeship Rumors, Receipts Resurrected, Christ Called, Offering Plates Passed https://t.co/UTbzfA98IF (SOPHY HOLLAND/Bravo) pic.twitter.com/ACSZVHDAhY — Bossip (@Bossip) December 14, 2020

Jamal Bryant and Gizelle Bryant are allegedly dating again

Fans were stunned when the RHOP star announced that she was giving her ex-husband a second chance, especially since it appears that despite his status as one of the biggest pastors in Atlanta, he still loves being with other women.

During the Season 4 RHOP reunion, Gizelle told Andy Cohen, “You know, I look back, and I just feel like nobody is what their mistakes are. And I feel like he’s a different person, I’m a different person. So we are baby-stepping, but we are moving into the direction that we want to move into.”

However, recently during the Season 5 reunion, Samuels, accused Bryant of faking her relationship with her ex-husband for ratings and a storyline. “When y’all was announcing you got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time it was just reality TV, and it wasn’t true,” Samuels said.

Inside Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant’s net worth

We’re not sure what’s happening with the Bryants, but they certainly don’t need one another when it comes to finances. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the award-winning novelist, Every Hue Beauty makeup mogul, and activist is worth $4 million.

Meanwhile, the pastor, who now heads New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, is worth $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It appears that leaving her marriage in the dust and focusing on herself and her businesses have truly helped Gizelle flourish financially.

