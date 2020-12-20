‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Once Said He Was ‘Team Dean’

On The WB series Gilmore Girls, the actor Milo Ventimiglia played one of Rory’s high school-era love interests, controversial character Jess Mariano. However, Ventimiglia himself thought another one of Rory’s boyfriends –Dean — was better for the main character on Gilmore Girls. Has the actor’s stance changed over the years?

‘Gilmore Girls’ cast member who played Jess was more of a ‘Team Dean’ guy

Diehard fans of Gilmore Girls tend to be split into three major categories, each one advocating for Rory to end up with one of the boyfriends she dates throughout the series. There are “teams” for each one: her high school sweetheart Dean, the rebound bad boy Jess, and finally, the rich Yale hotshot Logan. (Some outliers are on Team Marty, or Team No One).

At the Gilmore Girls 15-year anniversary event the ATX TV Festival, Ventimiglia told the Austin crowd he’s “always been very vocal,” about which team he’s on.

“I’ve always been Team Dean,” Ventimiglia revealed. However, if not for himself, why not Rory’s college boyfriend Logan?

“Logan was a dick,” the Gilmore Girls star said at the TV festival.

The series creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, also talked about Dean’s involvement in Gilmore Girls at ATX — particularly the season 4 finale. In that episode, Dean and Rory, played by Jared Padalecki and Alexis Bledel, sleep together for the first time.

“We weren’t trying to make a statement,” Sherman-Palladino said about that memorable scene. “We were really trying to play the truth of who she was. It’s a decision she’s not going to make lightly or I didn’t want her to get drunk at a party.” But The WB eventually made their feelings known.

“It got to the point where the studio and the network were like, ‘seriously she’s gotta have sex,’” the showrunner told the ATX audience.

Of course, Sherman-Palladino always had a plan for that moment.

“When we did our scene, I wanted it to be Dean,” she said at the festival. “And I wanted them not to be together at that time.”

Milo Ventimiglia clarifies his stance on Rory’s boyfriends after ‘A Year in the Life’

Apparently, Ventimiglia has cooled off on his “Team Dean” stance in recent years.

In a 2017 interview with Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show host asked the Gilmore Girls alum: among Rory’s 3 serious boyfriends on the show: which does Ventimiglia support? (The talk show host himself admitted to be a member of Team Jess).

“Are any of those guys Team Rory?” Ventimiglia shot back, a feminist king.

Team Jess adherents would be further disappointed by a 2019 video for BuzzFeed. In the clip, the This Is Us star answered the question, “Who do you think Rory should have ended up with: Dean, Jess, or Logan?” with something a bit more unique than most GG fans.

“None of the above,” Ventimiglia said. “They’re from the past. People, Rory needs to move on forever in life. OK?”