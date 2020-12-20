‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Probably Isn’t Upgrading Her Christmas Decorations in 2020

Joanna Gaines may not have her hit show on HGTV anymore, but the former Fixer Upper host is still considered the undisputed queen of home décor. While her husband Chip usually did the demo and construction for all their projects, Joanna was always in charge of designing, staging, and making everything look beautiful.

And her design skills extend to holiday decorating, too. Her millions of fans on social media wait every year to catch glimpses of Joanna’s festive Christmas decorations all over the family farmhouse.

But instead of upgrading and expanding on her items each year, the Fixer Upper alum keeps them exactly the same. Especially during a year like 2020.

Joanna Gaines loves Christmas traditions that don’t change

Joanna Gaines | Rob Kim/Getty Images

So many people love shopping for new holiday décor or discovering fun new holiday traditions. But Joanna prefers keeping everything about Christmas the same year after year, never improving or altering those customs even slightly.

“It’s rare for me to get excited about a new holiday recipe or trendy ideas for decorating the tree,” Joanna wrote in a 2018 essay for her magazine, Magnolia Journal. “I’m not looking for ways to reinvent this season. Instead, all I want is to gather the same ingredients for the same beloved cinnamon rolls that I’ve baked on Christmas morning for as long as I can remember.”

The Gaines family Christmas ornaments are always the same

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shares 3 Tips for Spending Quality Family Time Together at Home

Year after year the Gaines family puts out the exact same Christmas ornaments on their tree. They could certainly afford new ones, or to create themed trees in every room, but Joanna is firmly fixed on the nostalgia factor. She even loves the worn and faded décor items best of all.

In the Magnolia article she wrote, “I want to decorate our tree with our same ornaments that we ooh and ahh over each year. Our tree could never be complete without the kids’ handmade offerings. And while the Popsicle-stick picture frames have cracked over the years, and the photos within them have faded—it only makes me love them all the more.”

There’s little chance the Gaineses will change up their routine in 2020

With the madness of 2020 and a global pandemic, people are clinging to nostalgic traditions now more than ever. One way to do that is by retaining as much normalcy as possible — like decorating for Christmas in the same way they do every year.

But even without the coronavirus (COVID-19) going on, Joanna would likely be sticking to the same decorations she always used. So far the media maven hasn’t posted any photos of her interior decorating to her social media accounts in December. Instead, she’s been promoting the new Magnolia Network, which is slated to launch in 2021.

However, it doesn’t take photos to prove that the Gaines family is probably sticking with the same holiday traditions again during this busy year. Joanna made it clear in the past — holiday trends may come and go, but her time-honored traditions will stick around for decades to come.