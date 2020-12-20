Five marketing skills that became more important in 2020

Article content continued

Email Marketing

Some companies have leveraged email marketing campaigns and achieved major success with very little capital. Talking to your client base and educating them on what you or your business has to offer is the best way to connect. Most people love an interesting story or to be kept up-to-date on the latest news with effective email newsletters. The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp will teach you how best to reach customers and drive sales. Learn email etiquette, email marketing, copywriting, and much more.

TikTok

If you haven’t heard of it, well, where have you been all pandemic? TikTok is taking the world by storm. For starters, it’s been downloaded about two billion times globally—that’s a HUGE audience, and you’re missing out. The Complete TikTok Marketing Master Class Bundle features tips and tricks that will help you leverage the social platform that reaches a coveted demographic. You’ll learn how to go viral, grow your account, marketing best practices, and other ways to use TikTok to your advantage while it’s riding a wave of popularity.