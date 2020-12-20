Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: Wide Receiver

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7

Fantasy football owners are used to surprise inactives toward the end of the season as teams fall out of playoff contention, so no one will be caught off guard if Julio Jones (hamstring) or Kenny Golladay (hip) remain out this week. However, Michael Thomas (ankle) landing on the IR late last week seemingly came out of nowhere, and he obviously won’t be included in our Week 16 fantasy WR rankings. Chances are, he’ll be joined by at least a few more notable wide receivers as we get closer to the weekend. 

As always, there are plenty of viable WR options this week, but some big names are facing tough matchups. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are facing the Rams, and after both were limited last time these teams faced each other (especially Metcalf), fantasy owners might be at least a little worried about both lineup staples. Calvin Ridley (@ Chiefs), D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel (@ Washington), Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and John Brown (@ Patriots), and A.J. Brown and Corey Davis (@ Packers) also have tough matchups on paper, but with the possible exception of some of the Panthers receivers and John Brown, all have been so consistent that they’re still must-starts. It’s also worth noting that with Stephon Gilmore (knee) likely out, the matchups for all Bills receivers become much more favorable.

WEEK 16 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Going a little deeper, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson (vs. Colts), Marquise Brown (vs. Giants), Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (@ Ravens), Jakobi Meyers (vs. Bills), and DJ Chark (vs. Bears) also have tough matchups. It will be tough to sit the Steelers’ trio given the amount of targets they usually get, but they’ve all had consistency issues, so explore your options. 

WEEK 16 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

If you’re looking for sleepers, Rashard Higgins (@ Jets), Tre’Quan Smith (vs. Vikings), Jalen Reagor (@ Cowboys), Sammy Watkins (vs. Falcons), and Darnell Mooney (@ Jaguars), stand out. Going a bit deeper, Donovan Peoples-Jones (@ Jets), Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman, (vs. Browns), Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson (vs. Falcons), Josh Reynolds (@ Seahawks), Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (vs. Titans), and Chad Hansen (vs. Bengals) have boom-or-bust upside, but you probably don’t want to take a chance with any of the latter group with your season on the line. 

Ultimately, more potential sleepers will emerge based on who’s active and who isn’t. If Julio Jones (hamstring) is out again, Russell Gage (@ Chiefs) will have value despite a tough matchup. If DeVante Parker (hamstring) is out again, Lynn Bowden (@ Raiders) will be a solid starter, especially in PPR leagues. If Keenan Allen (knee) or Mike Williams (back) miss time for the Chargers, Tyron Johnson (vs. Broncos) would be in play. There will be more situations like this as inactives are announced, so pay attention and be ready to pounce on the waiver wire. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

  • #2

    Davante Adams, Packers

  • #4

    DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

  • #6

    Mike Evans, Buccaneers

  • #7

    Keenan Allen, Chargers

  • #8

    Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

  • #9

    Calvin Ridley, Falcons

  • #14

    Amari Cooper, Cowboys

  • #16

    DeVante Parker, Dolphins

  • #17

    Terry McLaurin, Washington

  • #18

    Jarvis Landry, Browns

  • #20

    Adam Thielen, Vikings

  • #22

    Justin Jefferson, Vikings

  • #24

    Emmanuel Sanders, Saints

  • #25

    Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

  • #26

    Brandin Cooks, Texans

  • #27

    Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

  • #28

    Rashard Higgins, Browns

  • #30

    Jamison Crowder, Jets

  • #32

    JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

  • #36

    Robby Anderson, Panthers

  • 37 Jalen Reagor, PHI @ DAL
    38 Russell Gage, ATL @ KC
    39 Nelson Agholor, LV vs. MIA
    40 Chase Claypool, PIT vs. IND
    41 Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. IND
    42 Sammy Watkins, KC vs. ATL
    43 Tim Patrick, DEN @ LAC
    44 Marquise Brown, BAL vs. NYG
    45 Curtis Samuel, CAR @ WAS
    46 Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE
    47 Darnell Mooney, CHI @ JAX
    48 Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. MIN
    49 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. TEN
    50 DJ Chark, JAX vs. CHI
    51 Sterling Shepard, NYG @ BAL
    52 Allen Lazard, GB vs. TEN
    53 Kendrick Bourne, SF @ ARI
    54 Mike Williams, LAC vs. DEN
    55 Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ LAC
    56 Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. BUF
    57 John Brown, BUF @ NE
    58 Josh Reynolds, LAR @ SEA
    59 Lynn Bowden, MIA @ LV
    60 Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. CLE
    61 Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE @ NYJ
    62 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. PHI
    63 Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ DAL
    64 Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. CLE
    65 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. ATL
    66 Chad Hansen, HOU vs. CIN
    67 Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. MIA
    68 Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ PIT
    69 Christian Kirk, ARI vs. SF
    70 Danny Amendola, DET vs. TB
    71 Darius Slayton, NYG @ BAL
    72 Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. MIA
    73 A.J. Green, CIN @ HOU
    74 KJ Hamler, DEN @ LAC
    75 Anthony Miller, CHI @ JAX
    76 Keelan Cole, JAX vs. CHI
    77 Willie Snead, BAL vs. NYG
    78 Tyron Johnson, LAC vs. DEN
    79 Van Jefferson, LAR @ SEA
    80 Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. ATL
    81 Mack Hollins, MIA @ LV
    82 Cam Sims, WAS vs. CAR
    83 Mohamed Sanu, DET vs. TB
    84 Jakeem Grant, MIA @ LV
    85 Golden Tate, NYG @ BAL
    86 Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. DEN
    87 David Moore, SEA vs. LAR
    88 Gabriel Davis, BUF @ NE
    89 James Washington, PIT vs. IND
    90 Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. CHI
    91 Zach Pascal, IND @ PIT
    92 Damiere Byrd, NE vs. BUF
    93 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. SF
    94 Brandon Powell, ATL @ KC
    95 Scotty Miller, TB @ DET
    96 N’Keal Harry, NE vs. BUF
    97 Collin Johnson, JAX vs. CHI

