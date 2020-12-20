Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian West for Putting Up ‘Ridiculous’ Christmas Stockings

It seems that not a day can go by without people commenting on something the Kardashian-Jenners have done. Because it is the holiday season, their Christmas decorations are getting a good scrutiny from onlookers.

Kim Kardashian West, for example, is being called out for her Christmas stocking display. According to fans, the stockings are “ridiculous.”

Kim Kardashian West | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West and her family are celebrating Christmas with white decorations

Kardashian West’s house is famous for its minimalist display. The furniture and artworks are mostly white, and there is a lot of empty space seemingly everywhere.

As such, perhaps it is not surprising that her Christmas decorations follow this theme as well. Last year, Kardashian West made headlines for wrapping her Christmas gifts in nude wrappers. She also displayed some “whimsical” white décor, though fans could not seem to figure out what they were.

This year, Kardashian West and her family are celebrating Christmas in a white, minimalist fashion as well. According to her Instagram story, the “whimsical” décor has made a comeback.

Fans think their white Christmas stockings look like casts

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Reveals North ‘Begs’ Her to Change Her Job: ‘It’s Not Fair’

Kardashian West also recently shared a video on Instagram story of her family’s Christmas stockings. They are white as well, and fans do not seem to like them.

“Why am I dying at these bleak a** stockings? They look like plaster casts,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Meanwhile, another fan said, “She has all the money in the world to create some winter wonderland in her house for the kids and she chooses to decorate with burlap sacks and giant cotton swabs?”

Other people used words like “ridiculous,” “ugly,” and “boring.”

However, some fans don’t think there is anything wrong with the white stockings. One person wrote, “Eh, I like them, they’re simple. The presents within can be the colorful things.”

Why do Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West choose to go with minimalist designs for their house?

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Have a ‘System’ in Place to Protect Their Kids From Fame

Onlookers have long been baffled by Kardashian West’s minimalist house and wondered why she and her husband, Kanye West, choose to go with this décor theme when they have children in the house.

The house, which Kardashian West calls a “minimal monastery,” was said to be inspired by the work of Axel Vervoordt, a Belgian art dealer and interior designer. Axel Vervoordt and West are close and, based on an interview they did with each other, seem to share similar views on art and trends. However, West also told Architectural Digest that his kids inspired the design of the house as well.

“Kids are the inspiration for all of our designs moving forward,” he said. “The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

Additionally, Kardashian West seems to be an organized person. Before becoming famous, she worked for Paris Hilton with the job of cleaning and organizing the heiress’ closet.

She told Architectural Digest, “What I love about having such a minimal house… after being with [West], I became way more minimal. There would be too much clutter, I wouldn’t be able to get as much done.”