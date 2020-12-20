Facebook is attacking privacy with its anti-Apple campaign and has locked SMBs into a surveillance-powered advertising model that's invasive of customers (Andr,amp;eacute;s Arrieta/Electronic Frontier …)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Andr,eacute;s Arrieta / Electronic Frontier Foundation:

Facebook is attacking privacy with its anti-Apple campaign and has locked SMBs into a surveillance-powered advertising model that’s invasive of customers  —  Facebook has recently launched a campaign touting itself as the protector of small businesses.  This is a laughable attempt from Facebook …

