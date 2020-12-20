Fabolous Is Going Viral; For Wearing ‘RIDICULOUS’ Winter Coat!!

For the past week, New York City has been hit with an ice cold blast. confirmed that the city was hit with nearly a foot of snow, and temperatures below freezing.

One popular New York rapper, Famous, made sure that he was covered up and protected from the cold. Unfortunately the folks on social media don’t really like his outfit.

Here are some of the comments, from Twitter:

Walk around in a sleeping bag Looking like he was sent by Al-Qaeda, if I saw somebody dressed like that I’m crossing the street/going the other way lmao Dressed like an old Asian lady in the cold winter Fab dress like a drug dealers baby mammas son on the first day of school every day.

Fabolous, real name John David Jackson, is a rapper from Brooklyn, New York City.

Fabolous’ first release, Ghetto Fabolous (2001), spawned the hit singles “Can’t Deny It” and “Young’n (Holla Back)”, which led Jackson to prominence. His second release was 2003’s Street Dreams, which was supported by two Top 10 singles “Can’t Let You Go” and “Into You”.

Including the aforementioned songs, Jackson has released a string of hit singles, such as “Trade It All, Pt. 2”, “Breathe”, “Make Me Better”, “Baby Don’t Go”, “Throw It in the Bag” and “You Be Killin’ Em”. He is also known for appearing on several R&B singles, including “Superwoman Pt. II” by Lil’ Mo, “Dip It Low” by Christina Milian, “Shawty Is a 10” by The-Dream, “Addiction” by Ryan Leslie, “I Can’t Hear the Music” by Brutha, “She Got Her Own” by Jamie Foxx, “Say Aah” by Trey Songz, and much more.

In 2004, Jackson signed to Atlantic Records (another subsidiary of Warner Music Group), after leaving Elektra, where he released Real Talk, his first and only album under Atlantic. In 2006, Jackson was let out of his contract with Atlantic and officially signed with Def Jam Recordings (owned by Warner competitor Universal Music Group). Also in 2006, Jackson founded his own record label, Street Family Records. In 2007, he released From Nothin’ to Somethin’, under Def Jam. In 2009, he would go on to release his fifth album, Loso’s Way. Throughout the years Jackson has released several mixtapes, including several installments of his highly acclaimed There Is No Competition series and The S.O.U.L. Tape series, respectively. He released his sixth album, The Young OG Project, in 2014.