Ezekiel Elliott ruled out against 49ers with injury

Elliott didn’t practice this week, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expected the 25-year-old to take the field on Sunday.

This season has been rough for Elliott, who has a career-low 211 carries for 832 yards and five touchdowns. He also has lost a career-high five fumbles and has just one 100-yard game on the year.

With Elliott sidelined, Tony Pollard is set to see an increase in snaps against the 49ers. He has 75 carries for 339 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Rico Dowdle and Sewo Olonilua also could see time on the field on Sunday.

Elliott was held out of games in 2016 and 2018 when the Cowboys had a playoff position locked up. He also missed time in 2017 due to a suspension.