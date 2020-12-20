European countries begin barring travelers from the U.K. over concerns of a new coronavirus variant.

European countries on Sunday began closing their borders to travelers from the United Kingdom, a day after Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a wholesale lockdown on London and surrounding counties, citing concerns of a new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

The new restrictions in England, which came into effect at midnight on Saturday and effectively quarantined the capital and other areas from the rest of the country, are the harshest measures to be taken since the country’s first lockdown in March.

Train stations in London on Saturday night filled with crowds of people scrambling to leave the city. The country’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, said on Sunday called those packing trains “clearly irresponsible.” He also said that the restrictions Mr. Johnson imposed could be in place for months.