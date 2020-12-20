Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Talks His Hair And Webbed Toes

After Elvis and Priscilla got divorced, Elvis Presley dated around for a bit. One of his girlfriends was Linda Thompson. They dated for four years and she became quite close to Elvis, his daughter Lisa Marie, and his friends. In a recent interview, Linda shared some interesting facts about Elvis including whether or not he had webbed toes.

Linda said he did have webbed toes. She revealed, “He had twin toes, which meant that his second toe from the big toe and the third toe were conjoined up to what would be the knuckle. And I used to tease him a lot about having webbed toes! So he had twin toes. That’s something most people don’t know.”

Linda Thompson confirmed that Elvis Presley had webbed toes

She also talked about his hair. Not many know that he was actually a blonde. He dyed his hair black for “drama,” she said. He used hair spray and hair dye to achieve his iconic look. Another ex-girlfriend of Elvis, Joanie Shoofey, said that he would get black hair dye everywhere.

Joanie said, “We had to redo it every time he was there. They all dyed their hair and [there was] black dye all over the walls. And one time he shot the TV with a gun. I mean he was wild, he was not nice in a room. But they were having a good time. That’s not my kind of good time but we had to redo the whole room every time they would leave.”

Did you know that Elvis was a natural blonde and had webbed toes? Wild! In conclusion, learn more about Linda’s memoir that includes Elvis stories: