Elliot Page Shares First Picture After Transgender Reveal, Thanks Fans for Support

The ‘Juno’ star previously known as Ellen Page has returned to Instagram with a new picture while expressing his gratitude for the outpouring support following the transgender reveal.

Actor Elliot Page has thanked fans for their outpouring of “love and support” after coming out as non-binary and transgender.

The “Juno” star, formerly known as Ellen Page, went public with his new identity on 1 December (20), when he requested to be referred to by the pronouns “he” and “they.”

On Sunday (20Dec20), Page returned to Instagram to express his gratitude for the warm reception he received.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” he wrote. “Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other.”

Page then asked fans to consider donating to two causes supporting transgender rights.

“If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline,” he added. “See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

His comment section was flooded with love. Jennifer Garner gushed, “Major, huge love to you, Elliot.” Supports also came from the likes of James Gunn, Kate Mara, and Janelle Monae.

Elliot Page went public with his new name early this month. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self… I ask for patience,” he wrote back then. “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of the violence.”

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture… I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.”

Supports came from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Ruby Rose, Anna Paquin, Julianne Moore, Lena Dunham, America Ferrera, Billy Eichner, Natalie Portman. Jameela Jamil, Selma Blair, Julianne Hough, Raven-Symone, Cyndi Lauper, Alyssa Milano, Aubrey Plaza, and Katie Couric.