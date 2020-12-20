Elliot Page Selfie After Coming Out As Trans

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Earlier this month, Elliot Page – star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy – came out as trans.


Amanda Edwards / WireImage

In a statement posted on Instagram, he wrote, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive.”

He received an immediate wave of support from fans and celebs around the world:

@TheElliotPage Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you.


Mark Ruffalo/ Twitter: @MarkRuffalo

I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4

I’ve been a fan of Elliot’s for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4


Kumail Nanjiani/ Twitter: @kumailn

Today, Elliot posted on Instagram for the first time since his announcement.

Sharing a selfie in glasses, a beanie, and a hoodie, he wrote, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.”

“Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support TranSanta and Trans Lifeline. See you in 2021. XOXO, Elliot.”


Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images

Wishing you all the best in the new year, Elliot!!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR