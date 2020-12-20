Elliot Page Selfie After Coming Out As Trans

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Earlier this month, Elliot Page – star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy – came out as trans.
In a statement posted on Instagram, he wrote, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive.”
He received an immediate wave of support from fans and celebs around the world:
Today, Elliot posted on Instagram for the first time since his announcement.
Sharing a selfie in glasses, a beanie, and a hoodie, he wrote, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.”
“Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support TranSanta and Trans Lifeline. See you in 2021. XOXO, Elliot.”
Wishing you all the best in the new year, Elliot!!
