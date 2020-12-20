Eagles vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch Week 15 of NFL Play anywhere

Rookie Jalen Hurts will get his second official NFL start when the Eagles take on the Cardinals this week, which means Carson Wentz is staying on the sidelines. It’s a unique plot twist for the once-hopeful team, but it also means this Sunday afternoon game just got a lot more exciting. So, here’s how fans can watch these two quarterbacks dual it out.

Most NFL fans love the idea of getting to watch the electrifying Kyler Murray go up against Jalen Hurts this week. We didn’t expect it to happen this fast, but that’s life in the NFL sometimes. And while Kyler Murray hasn’t looked like himself for the past 4-5 weeks and is nursing a shoulder injury, he played pretty great last week vs the Giants.

That said, almost all of the attention will be on the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. A struggling (3-8-1) team that upset the 10-2 Saints last week in Jalen’s first career start. It’s a shocking turn of events, and we could see another upset down in Arizona this week.

Currently, the Eagles only have an 11% chance of making the playoffs, but all they need is a win, and some bad luck to strike the Washington Football Team and the NY Giants to keep losing. However, the Arizona Cardinals are a 6.5-point favorite and are also coming off a big win last week. Plus, the Cardinals have an over 50% chance of making the playoffs so surely won’t lay down easily.

I’m just excited to watch two young, athletic, promising new quarterbacks go head-to-head on Sunday, and you probably are too. So, here’s how you can watch the game from nearly anywhere in the world.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: When and where?

The Eagles travel to State Farm Stadium in Arizona where the game kicks off at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on FOX. We’re expecting a sunny afternoon game with a high of 67-degrees. Fans in the UK must stay up late to watch this one.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we’ll discuss in a moment. For those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Eagles using some other method, we have that covered too.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL weekend. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.