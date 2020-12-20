Does Rihanna wear glasses?

Rihanna is known to many as the talented singer who has belted out tunes like “Umbrella” and “Work.” Famous for her provocative lyrics and high-profile collaborations with artists like Eminem and Drake, Rihanna has shifted her focus in recent years primarily to her businesses.

While she has teased the possibility of new music, for now at least, her mission is to empower other women through inclusive makeup options and flattering, affordable lingerie. Rihanna always looks fabulous, that is clear — but her off-duty look is markedly different from her red-carpet style, as evidenced by several photos of the singer rocking a chic, useful accessory.

Rihanna shows off some bling | Ben Cohen//Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Destined for greatness from a young age

Rihanna was born in Barbados in 1988, according to Biography.com. Raised under difficult circumstances, Rihanna suffered from excruciatingly painful headaches as a child, often turning to music as a way to cope with the daily traumas that she suffered.

By the early 2000s, Rihanna had formed a musical group with some of her classmates, performing tunes for her classmates and teachers. In 2003, she landed a demo with executives at a record company. They were so impressed with Rihanna’s presence and talent that she was quickly signed to a record deal.

She released her first studio album in 2005 and followed it up with several more well-received albums. Fans loved her Caribbean-inspired songs and several of her hits, including “Umbrella” and “Rude Boy” quickly climbed to the top of the charts.

Over the decade that followed, Rihanna proved herself to be far from a one-hit-wonder, a woman who was capable of not only identifying and following the trends, but of setting them as well.

Rihanna’s fashion and beauty empire

RELATED: Is Rihanna Single? Find Out the Singer’s Current Relationship Status

In 2017, Rihanna made history when she launched her brand Fenty Beauty. Up until that point, Rihanna had worked on several business ventures, including fragrance launches, but Fenty Beauty was a larger-scale venture.

Fenty Beauty launched with 40 different foundation shades, making it the most inclusive makeup brand on the market, and earning Rihanna a great deal of praise from critics and fans.

Rihanna has continued to expand and grow Fenty Beauty, all while working on other successful business ventures. She has released a curated line of size-inclusive lingerie and a line of outerwear.

The artist prides herself on staying involved in every aspect of her business, revealing to Vogue that she is very hands-on with Fenty Beauty:

“I write all of the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, product names, the color names…I do have a huge team, but I just don’t necessarily think their tone is mine. I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by.”

Does Rihanna wear glasses?

RELATED: Rihanna Was Shocked by Fan Reactions to Fenty Beauty

On top of everything else that she does, Rihanna has earned the designation of a world-class beauty, a style and fashion icon who likes to blaze her own trail when it comes to what is expected of her.

She is often spotted wearing very unique jewelry and makeup looks, and her love of jewel-toned eyeshadow is well-documented. Still, few fans are probably aware that the Barbados-born beauty wears eyeglasses, and has been spotted on numerous occasions rocking a chic pair of black-rimmed glasses, according to Yahoo.

For fans who want to emulate Rihanna’s look, they can probably find a similar pair at almost any major retailer. Eyeglass-specific shops like Warby Parker feature a wide variety of black-rimmed glasses in varying sizes and shapes, while retailers like Amazon carry slightly less-expensive versions of the type that Rihanna rocks — when she feels the need to slip on her eyeglasses, that is.