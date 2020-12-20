Digital decentralization is just the beginning. The real world will follow By Cointelegraph

Digital decentralization is just the beginning. The real world will follow
Decentralization is not a luxury; it is a necessity. In a prescient article in The Atlantic back in 2012, science fiction writer Bruce Sterling referred to the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Google (NASDAQ:) as “The Stacks,” predicting the insidious power grab that has happened in the last decade. As the giant tech companies consume more and more of our lives, the fact that technologies that enable us to push back against them are being developed is not only encouraging: it is essential.
Since (BTC) began the process of decentralizing payments in 2010, we have seen the process of disintermediation at work in many sectors, from decentralized identity and digital asset management to decentralized gaming and prediction markets.
