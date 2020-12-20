Did Tiffany Dover – Nurse Who Fainted Getting Covid Vaccine – DIE? (Shocking News)

There’s a bizarre rumor going around social media that Tiffany Dover, the nurse who fainted when getting the COVID-19 vaccine, passed away. But is there any truth to it? examined all the facts available.

Tiffany has become a lightening rod for the controversy surrounding the new COVID vaccine. Many people are suspicious about the vaccine – which has not been tested for long-term safety.

And when Tiffany fainted after getting the vaccine, that was all the evidence that skeptics needed to turn them against the possible life-saving vaccine.

Now many of those same vaccine skeptics are circulating a report that Tiffany died.

learned that the rumor first started on Facebook, when a person began sharing what appeared to be a death record showing that a woman named Tiffany Dover from Chattanooga, Tennessee recently passed away.

The alleged death records came from the popular public records search, searchquarry.com. Here’s the post that has people talking:

When the rumors went wild, Tiffany’s employer, CHI Memorial Foundation, was forced to post a message on their Facebook page, saying that Tiffany was doing well. They quickly deleted that post, however, causing ever more rampant speculation:

So what’s the truth – is Tiffany alive or dead. tried to recreated the search – and locate the alleged “death records” to no avail. Our search turned up similar items, but there was no mention of death records on Tiffany.

Look:

So for now, it’s safe to assume that Tiffany is still alive. Let’s hope that she gets better soon.