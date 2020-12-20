Diane Keaton Hasn’t Had a Date In Over 30 Years

Diane Keaton has been a goliath of the Hollywood scene for decades. From the actor’s early breakout performances in the theater to her many blockbusters, she’s been a master of her craft rarely paralleled in talent and skill. Over the years, Keaton has rubbed elbows with and prompted rumors involving her fair share of Hollywood heartthrobs. Despite fan and media speculation, however, she’s never settled down.

Now in her 70s, Keaton has no plans of settling down and marrying. With two children she adopted herself, her family is oriented around herself as the premier confirmed bachelorette. So who has this unattainable Hollywood leading lady been (nearly) involved with, and does she regret not making time for romance in her past?

A master of her craft

From early on in her career, costars and crew members alike could attest to the fact that Keaton’s attitude toward her career was all business. Former collaborators and industry professionals who’ve worked with her give one testimonial after another about her devotion to her art form and her dedication to bringing skilled professionalism to any project she ever worked on.

That’s not to say Keaton never formed relationships with coworkers over the years, but those that have performed alongside her typically recant the knowledge and method she brings to a set long before they talk about personal anecdotes from their time on projects with her. This business first, the personal later attitude has served her well as she’s consistently been one of the most respected and popular actors in Hollywood for over 50 years.

Near connections over the years

The first notable romance of Keaton’s career came in 1969 on the set of Woody Allen’s Play it Again Sam. Allen was smitten with Keaton, famously calling her “his muse.” The two lived together during the production, though their relationship would end shortly after. They would work together on 8 different films over the next 25 years and remained close friends.

In 1979, she would become involved with Warren Beatty after the two co-starred in the film Reds. The production was a strained one and their relationship fizzled shortly afterward, reportedly aided by how obsessed tabloids were with Beatty, and by association, her.

Her most well-known relationship would also come to be her longest. Godfather co-star Al Pacino and Keaton were known to have a recurring on-again, off-again fling. Though their relationship ended after Godfather III, they remained close friends, and Keaton always speaks fondly of him. According to Mercury News, she told Barbara Walters in 2004, “Al was simply the most entertaining man … To me, that’s, that is the most beautiful face. I think Warren was gorgeous, very pretty, but Al’s face is like whoa. Killer, killer face.”

Keaton has shied away from romantic relationships in recent decades, telling In Style in a 2019 interview, “Let’s just get that straight. That one’s important. I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates.”

Keaton in retrospect

Now in her 70s, Keaton is ready to admit that her family probably would’ve been easier if she had married. According to The Daily Mail in 2012, Keaton summarized her thoughts on the subject as “As a parent, I provide all I can, but I think in the best possible scenario you need to have a man.” Though she seems regretful, Keaton has been plenty successful as a parent, but would she change it if she could?

When asked what prevented her from marrying, she responded “I think it was just my whole life. How I responded first to boys and then to men. It had nothing to do with reality. Relationships are hard. You’re lucky if you find someone.” Some people never find love, Keaton has loved plenty in her life and has two wonderful children whose lives she has enriched through adoption. However, not having a man by her side hasn’t slowed her down from living an extremely impressive life.