DeFi projects without decentralized governance? What’s the point? By Cointelegraph

DeFi projects without decentralized governance? What’s the point?



The role of governance in the booming decentralized finance industry is a nascent one, and there are ongoing conversations from key figures in the industry around its purpose and what governance may look like in the future.

Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX recently shared that his firm’s involvement in DeFi will be “motivated by short-term profits and is not seeking to have a long-term impact in protocols via governance.” In doing so, he argued that he’s simply using DeFi protocols for their intended purposes.

Lucas Huang is currently head of growth at TokenLon. Before joining TokenLon, he spent years working at Kyber Network and Deloitte Consulting. He studied computer science at the University of Chicago and accounting information systems at Michigan State University.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph