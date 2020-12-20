Daisy Ridley Cried After Seeing This ‘Star Wars’ Trailer For the First Time

Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars character, named Rey, is pretty special. She’s a powerful, force-weilding Jedi and she’s the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. When it came time for the actor to watch the first Force Awakens trailer, though, she got pretty emotional.

Here’s what we said about that moment and what made her cry.

Daisy Ridley stars as Rey in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy

This actor first burst onto the scene with the first movie of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. There, she portrayed one of the main characters, Rey, a scavenger-turned Jedi after a chance encounter with a Resistance droid. However, as with most Star Wars-related projects, this movie was mostly a secret.

When it came time for this actor to watch the trailer for the first time, she was relaxing at an Airbnb. She burst into tears seeing the Star Wars teaser, as seen in a video posted by the actor to her Instagram account.

“Oh my god, it’s amazing,” she said in the video clip.

Daisy Ridley during the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' photo call

Daisy Ridley cried while watching the ‘Force Awakens’ trailer

As her first major film, the first time Ridley watched the Star Wars trailer was a pretty big milestone. The fact that she hadn’t seen anything prior made it even more special. While on a talk show, the actor explain why she got so emotional while watching the trailer.

“It’s weird because it’s obviously the first time, I emailed J.J. [Abrams] that weekend and I was like, ‘I have no idea what’s in this trailer,’ thinking he’d be like, ‘this happens’ and he was like, ‘yeah, it’s great,’” Daisy Ridley said of the moment, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. “So I was really watching it having no idea.”

“It’s just so many people have worked on this thing, like thousands upon thousands, they’re away from their family, people have been working on it for years,” she continued. “To see it to come together, god, it makes me emotional just thinking about it now, it’s just an incredible thing.”

Daisy Ridley appeared in ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Since her appearance in The Force Awakens, Ridley returned for other movies in the Skywalker Saga. That includes The Last Jedi and the recently-released movie, now available on Disney’s streaming platform, The Rise of Skywalker.

The actor also appeared in several projects outside of this galaxy far, far away. That includes The Murder on The Orient Express, Ophelia, Peter Rabbit, and the still-to-be released movie starring Tom Holland, Chaos Walking.

