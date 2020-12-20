Creator platforms, which resemble economies in which wealth is concentrated at the top, should pursue new strategies to build the "middle class of creators,quot; (Li Jin/Li's Newsletter)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Li Jin / Li’s Newsletter:

Creator platforms, which resemble economies in which wealth is concentrated at the top, should pursue new strategies to build the “middle class of creators,rdquo;  —  The American Dream exists, but what is the reality?  —  1 hr ago … In 1788, George Washington predicted that America would be …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR