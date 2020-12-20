‘Counting On’ Spoilers: Is Jessa Duggar Pregnant With Ben Seewald’s Baby?

‘Counting On’ spoilers find that for the Duggar family, having children is second nature to them. The family began as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had 19 children and that is when we got to see them all on TLC.

The Duggar children are all growing up and getting married. They have started to have children of their own and some of them are trying to keep up with their parents, while others have stayed single and childless.

One of the older daughters, Jessa Duggar has been married to Ben Seewald for six years now. They already have three children that are all under five years old. There are rumors going around that she is pregnant with baby number four.

‘Counting On’ Spoilers: An Instagram Post Starts the Rumor

The Duggar sisters love the holidays and love to celebrate together. Jessa posted a picture with her sisters and they were making wreaths together.

They were all posed together and in the photo, it looks as if Jessa is trying to cover up her stomach. With all of the other women holding their wreaths higher, Jessa has hers right at her stomach and looks super cozy in her sweatpants.

‘Counting On’ Spoilers: Is Jessa Duggar Pregnant?

There are more pictures of her during the wreath making activity too. She is wearing a very bulky shirt as if she is trying to hide being pregnant.

Of course, the fans of the show were all over this one and when Jana Duggar posted the picture, her fans immediately asked questions about why Jessa was holding the wreath that way.

Some of the fans said that she looks pregnant, while others say that it’s just the picture and she wanted to wear cozy clothes, who’s going to blame her for that?

The comments started rolling in, “Jessa is definitely pregnant and hiding it.” Another wrote, “Baby bump hiding on Jessa?” One more wrote, “Is Jessa pregnant? That’s an interesting placement of the wreath.” If she is pregnant, this will be the fourth child for the 28-year old and it seems like she is trying to keep up with her mother! She did shoot down rumors about a pregnancy back in August. A fan asked about the baby bump and she told them, “There’s no baby behind the bump- only tacos. Thanks for asking.”

We will have to keep an eye on her social media account to see if there really is a baby this time. You can follow her and her husband on Instagram.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don't forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.