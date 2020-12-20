Could the Show Be Rebooted?

When The Carrie Diaries was canceled in 2014, fans were deprived of one of their last Sex and the City based shows. Then, in 2017, Kim Cattrall vehemently declared that she would not do a third Sex and the City movie. That left fans with no hope for a future series. But with so many series getting reboots and reunions on competing streaming platforms, could there be hope for The CW’s The Carrie Diaries? Cattrell may be done with SATC, but the TCD cast may want to come back and give their show another shot.

‘The Carrie Diaries’ starred Anna Sophia Robb

Although Sarah Jessica Parker is the definitive face of the adult Carrie Bradshaw, AnnaSophia Robb did a great job of bringing teenage Carrie to light. Robb was already an experienced actor when she landed the role of Carrie. According to IMDb, she had a lot of small credits before the show, and one big one. Robb played Violet Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Robb has gone on to have a lot of success thanks to the streaming service Hulu. She starred in The Act and had a role in Little Fires Everywhere. If The Carrie Diaries does come back, it will probably be on a streaming service. Although it’s a good sign that Robb has a relationship with Hulu, she likely wouldn’t be picked to play young Carrie again. Robb is now 27, which is almost the age Carrie Bradshaw was when the first episode of Sex and the City aired. Carrie was likely 32 in the first episode, so Robb would be around the right age to play the Carrie that everyone knows and loves from Sex and the City, but it may be pushing it to expect her to play a recent high school graduate again.

Lack of viewership led to ‘The Carrie Diaries’ getting canceled

Sex and the City was one of the most popular shows of all time. It was so big that HBO went on to make not one but two movies when the show was canceled. Carrie and the gang had pull with fans, although no one can really put their finger on why. Whatever it was that HBO’s SATC had, CW’s The Carrie Diaries was never able to replicate it.

First, the show had a Friday night time slot, which typically has low viewership. But the show’s ratings were so bad at the premiere of its second season that the CW just couldn’t justify keeping it.

Could ‘The Carrie Diaries’ get a reboot?

Considering its dismal ratings, it’s unlikely anyone would want to take a chance on The Carrie Diaries, at least not the version that appeared on the CW in 2014. The cast is older now, so if they use the same group they would essentially have to re-do some of the ground the original SATC already covered. But with streaming services, all kinds of shows can get picked up and rebooted, so it’s not entirely impossible. But fans should expect any new TCD to look quite different from the original. Producers will likely want to avoid the mistakes of the past and start fresh.

But there’s another reason why a TCD might not seem viable to any content producer. Despite how popular SATC was in the early 2000s, it may not be a hit if it premiered today. Tastes have changed and watching young women cavort around town shopping and brunching may not serve today’s tastes. Emily in Paris is similar to Sex and the City in a lot of ways, and it was heavily criticized. If Carrie is going to come back, she’ll need to be a different version of herself.