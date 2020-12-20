There are grave concerns for a 25-year-old Brisbane man who disappeared while swimming on the Gold Coast after his work Christmas party.

Alvin Prasad had been at the party on Saturday night in Surfers Paradise, before deciding to go into the surf in the early hours of this morning.

“They’re still looking for him, I don’t think the news is good but yes… it’s very hard at the moment,” Alvin’s father told .

Concerns for man who disappeared while swimming on Gold Coast ()

“I was just about to get ready to go to work and I had a call from my daughter that Police are calling.”

Alvin had been at the party in the nightclub precinct and around 2:30am he and two others went to the beach and entered the surf.

The group came into difficulty while swimming — a man and a woman made it into shore with the man needing medical help.

Alvin was nowhere to be seen although his shoes and items of clothing were found left on the sand.

Concerns for man who disappeared while swimming on Gold Coast ()

Authorities are searching a 5km stretch between Broadbeach and Southport but their efforts have been hampered by poor visibility and water movement, on top of the wind that picked up.

“The water was rough, there was a northerly sweeping, and the conditions really weren’t set up for swimming particularly at night,” Queensland Police’s Mark Wheeler said.

“We’re doing everything we can to locate him, but we do hold concerns for him of course.”

Police believe the group may have been intoxicated when they entered the water.

“Please stay well out of the ocean if you are been drinking,” Nathan Fife from Surf Lifesaving Queensland said.

The search will continue at first light tomorrow ()