College football bowl schedule: Tracking the selections for all 32 bowl games in 2020-21

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Bowl season starts before the 2020 college football season ends.  

That is par for the course for what has been an unprecedented college football season played through the COVID-19 pandemic. Several teams have accepted bowl bids, and SMU will play UTSA in the Tropical Care Smoothie Bowl on Saturday. 

That is the start of what promises to be a bowl season that will include teams opting out and bowl ties being tested from now until the College Football Playoff championship game. Stadium’s Brett McMurphy first reported several of the early bowl matchups so far. 

This season’s semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game, which was moved to AT,amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Sporting News tracks the 2020-21 college football bids here.  

College football bowl schedule 2020-21

Monday, Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach BowlNorth Texas vs. Appalachian State2:30 p.m. ETESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 22 

Famous Idaho Potato BowlNevada vs. Tulane3:30 p.m. ETESPN
Boca Raton BowlUCF vs. BYU7 p.m. ETESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans BowlGeorgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech3 p.m. ETESPN
Montgomery Bowl*Memphis vs. FAU7 p.m. ETESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico BowlHawaii vs. Houston3:30 p.m. ETESPN

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia BowlTBA vs. TBA 2:30 p.m. ETESPN

Saturday, Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla BowlTBA vs.TBA12 p.m. ETABC
Cure BowlTBA vs. TBA12 p.m. ETESPN
SERVPRO First Responder BowlUTSA vs. TBD3:30 p.m. ETABC
LendingTree BowlGeorgia State vs. Western Kentucky3:30 p.m. ETESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence BowlArmy vs. TBA7 p.m. ETESPN
Guaranteed Rate BowlTBA vs.TBA10:15 p.m. ETESPN

Monday, Dec. 28

Military BowlTBA vs. TBA2:30 p.m. ETESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It BowlTBA vs. TBA5:30 p.m. ETESPN
Valero Alamo BowlTBA vs. TBA9 p.m. ETESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 30

TransPerfect Music City BowlTBA vs. TBA3:30 p.m. ETESPN

Thursday, Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlTBA vs. TBA12 p.m. ETESPN
AutoZone Liberty BowlTBA vs. TBA4 p.m. ETESPN
Arizona BowlSan Jose State vs. TBA4 p.m. ETCBSSN
Texas BowlTBA vs. TBA8 p.m. ETESPN

Friday, Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham BowlTBA vs. TBA12 p.m. ETESPN2
Vrbo Citrus BowlTBA vs. TBA1 p.m. ETABC

Saturday, Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator BowlTBA vs. TBA12 p.m. ETESPN
Outback BowlTBA vs. TBA12:30 p.m. ETABC

New Year’s Day Six bowls

DATEBOWL GAMESTEAMSTIMETV
Dec. 30Goodyear Cotton Bowl ClassicTBA vs. TBA7:15 p.m. ETESPN
Jan. 1Chick-fil-A Peach BowlTBA vs. TBA12:30 p.m. ETESPN
Jan. 2PlayStation Fiesta BowlTBA vs. TBA4 p.m. ETESPN
Jan. 2Capital One Orange BowlTBA vs. TBA8 p.m. ETESPN

College Football Playoff schedule

DATEBOWL GAMESTEAMSTIME
Jan. 1Rose Bowl Game (CFP Semifinal)TBA vs. TBA5 p.m. ET
Jan. 1Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)TBA vs. TBA8:45 p.m. ET
Jan. 11CFP National ChampionshipTBA vs. TBA8 p.m. ET

