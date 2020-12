College football bowl schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every FBS bowl game in 2020-21

Get ready for one of the most peculiar bowl seasons in recent memory, if not ever.

Traditional bowl tie-ins, COVID-19 opt-outs and the removal of a .500 record minimum will all factor into the 2020-21 bowl season. While the New Year’s Day 6 bowls remain largely intact, every other bowl game remains up in the air.

NY6 SCHEDULE:

Rose | Sugar | Fiesta | Orange

That said, there already are some interesting bowl matchups, including No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl, No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl and No. 12 Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty in the Cure Bowl, among others.

With that, Sporting News breaks down the 2020-21 bowl schedule, including bowl matchups, times and TV channels:

College football bowl schedule 2020-21

*Indicates reportedly canceled bowl games

Monday, Dec. 21

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Myrtle Beach Bowl North Texas vs. Appalachian State 2:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Nevada vs. Tulane 3:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Boca Raton Bowl UCF vs. BYU 7 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech 3 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Montgomery Bowl* Memphis vs. FAU 7 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, fuboTV

Thursday, Dec. 24

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV New Mexico Bowl Hawaii vs. Houston 3:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Friday, Dec. 25

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Camellia Bowl Buffalo vs. Marshall 2:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Saturday, Dec. 26

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl UAB vs.TBD Noon ABC, fuboTV Cure Bowl No. 12 Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty Noon ESPN, fuboTV SERVPRO First Responder Bowl No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA 3:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV LendingTree Bowl Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky 3:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Canceled* 7 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Guaranteed Rate Bowl Canceled — —

Monday, Dec. 28

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Military Bowl Canceled* 2:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Cheez-It Bowl No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State 5:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Valero Alamo Bowl No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado 9 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Duke’s Mayo Bowl Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin Noon ESPN, fuboTV TransPerfect Music City Bowl No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri 3:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Thursday, Dec. 31

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Noon ESPN, fuboTV AutoZone Liberty Bowl West Virginia vs. Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Arizona Bowl San Jose State vs. Ball State 4 p.m. CBSSN, fuboTV Texas Bowl TCU vs. Arkansas 8 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Friday, Jan. 1

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl* Canceled Noon ESPN2, fuboTV Vrbo Citrus Bowl No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn 1 p.m. ABC, fuboTV

Saturday, Jan. 2

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV TaxSlayer Gator Bowl No. 23 N.C. State vs. Kentucky Noon ESPN, fuboTV Outback Bowl No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss 12:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV

New Year’s Day 6 bowls

Date Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Dec. 30 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Florida vs. Oklahoma 7:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Jan. 1 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Cincinnati vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Jan. 2 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Oregon vs. Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Jan. 2 Capital One Orange Bowl Texas A,amp;M vs. North Carolina 8 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

College Football Playoff schedule