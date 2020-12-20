CNN: Dr. Fauci says Santa is vaccinated, safe to travel and enter homes

Children worried that Santa Claus, an elder who travels a lot, would be at risk for the contracting or spreading coronavirus on Christmas Eve do not need to worry. Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Saturday that he personally vaccinated Santa Claus at the North Pole and that he is good to go.

“I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go,” Dr. Fauci explained, “He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents. He can leave and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go.”

Dr. Fauci previously said that Santa Claus was immune to coronavirus, so his recent vaccination was just another reassurance for those worried at home. Fauci, who turns 80 on Christmas Eve, will continue to work with the Biden administration as chief medical adviser to guide the nation through the coronavirus pandemic.