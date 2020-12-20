Clinics inundated for third day as COVID-19 testing blitz continues

Thousands have once again come forward for testing on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, with queues of cars lining up in the hopes of avoiding lengthy wait .

NSW Health has announced a record number of tests, with more than 38,500 people tested for the virus in the past hours.

Huge queues in Dee Why as thousands more come forward for testing on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. ()

Huge lines of people waiting to get the test were spotted across the peninsula with similar scenes today in Mona Vale, Avalon, Manly and Dee Why.

Some people were forced to wait up to seven hours in a car with children before being able to receive the COVID-19 swab.

“I want to acknowledge the good work of the Northern Beaches community in coming out for testing in droves,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

“I appreciate that they have experienced some delays.

“We are working as hard as possible, but the test turnaround is to reassure the community they are still holding up and the majority of people are getting those tests well within the -hour period.”

NSW Health has this morning announced a raft of new pop-up testing clinics with extended opening hours to increase testing options for residents in the Northern Beaches.

There are now more than 15 locations for pop-up testing sites between Manly and Palm Beach with new testing sites to help alleviate pressure.