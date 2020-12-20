China says carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait on way to S.China Sea By

BEIJING () – An aircraft carrier group led by China’s newest carrier the Shandong has sailed through the Taiwan Strait on its way to drills in the South China Sea, China’s navy said on Monday.
Taiwan said it sent aircraft and ships to monitor the transit on Sunday. China claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory.
