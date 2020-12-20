Cher Once Revealed She Was ‘Frightened’ to Spend a Weekend with Elvis Presley

As one of the most successful and recognizable names in the music industry, Cher is solidified as a pop culture icon in the eyes of fans around the world. Since first coming on the scene with her then-husband Sonny, Cher’s sense of fashion and personality captured the attention of fans just as much as her singing voice.

With a lot of her success occurring during her days as a solo act, Cher had no shortage of suitors. First being married to Sonny Bono and later to Gregg Allman, fans know Cher is no stranger to romantic relationships. She once opened up about a man she hoped that she would have taken the time to date in the past, saying she was too nervous to make the move. That man is none other than Elvis Presley.

Cher’s prior romantic relationships

After spending most of her younger years in her relationship with Sonny, who she first met at age 16, Cher wasn’t sure what to make of her newly- single life after her divorce. Sonny and Cher sold millions of records and received Grammy nominations. They captured the hearts of many as a romantic pair who released many iconic singles including “I Got You Babe.”

During the time in which she wasn’t in a relationship, Cher had caught the attention of Elvis Presley, who had become a pop culture icon of his own. Speaking with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Cher said that Presley invited her to spend a weekend with him once before, but she was too frightened to take him up on the weekend of fun.

“I got nervous,” she said to Cohen. “I didn’t get there. I was that nervous. I was just too frightened.”

The exact time that this happened isn’t entirely known, but it is believed to be during the 1970s after Cher was divorced from Sonny and Elvis was divorced from Priscilla Presley. Thinking back about this time in her life, Cher seemed to wish that she dated more people, which included going on this date with Presley. She said, “I wish I had,” clearly expected fond memories could have come after her weekend of fun.

Other possible partners for Cher

In the interview with Cohen, Cher also said that Marlon Brando approached her with a similar offer to go on the date. Though she casually mentioned the ones who got away in the interviews, Cher stated she didn’t want people to get the wrong idea about her prior relationships. Comparing herself to Egyptian ruler Cleopatra, who had many partners and husbands, Cher mentions “We’re not talking Cleopatra numbers… the truth is, everyone was more promiscuous than me.”

While she opened up about possible relationships she could have had in the past, it is clear that Cher is fine with how everything panned out for her.