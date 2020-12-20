Charli D’Amelio Is Getting A Hulu Series

Way longer than your typical TikTok.
Charli’s increasingly everywhere, and you’re about to see even more of her: Variety reports that the entire D’Amelio family is getting a Hulu docuseries that will follow their day-to-day happenings.
The eight-episode series The D’Amelio Show is set to air some time in 2021, and Variety claims it will follow the whole fam as they “navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values.”
Along with Charli navigating the highs and lows of massive fame, the show will also follow Dixie as she pursues a music career in Los Angeles, as well as parents Marc and Heidi’s attempts to “protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also finding their place in the spotlight.”
In a statement, Marc D’Amelio said, “We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world.”
“Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”
It’ll be fascinating, to say the least, to witness what goes on behind the scenes for one of the most famous teenagers on the internet.
