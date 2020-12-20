Chadwick Boseman will appear as T’Challa in 2021

Thanks to the Disney Investor Day release of the first full-length trailer for Marvel’s What if…?, we now have confirmation that T’Challa will figure prominently in one of the anthologized stories spun out by the omniscient Watcher. T’Challa’s tale asks us to contemplate a universe wherein a young Wakandan prince is abducted by Yondu instead of a young Peter Quill. In this story, we see not only the origin of this abduction, but the resulting T’Challa-Star-Lord.

Even though What if…? is an animated series, many of Marvel’s A-list stars are participating in the project to give it that extra MCU spice that everyone is craving at this point. Chadwick Boseman is one of those very stars, and according to Comicbook.com, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is excited to report that the late Black Panther recorded “numerous” episodes of the series before he became too sick to continue working.

“[He] came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes,” Feige said of Boseman. “In hindsight, it’s very moving.”

“Moving” hardly feels like enough of a word. Fans have been craving any connection to Boseman ever since his passing was revealed to the world. Now they have one more posthumous project to look forward to — one that brings him back to his most famous role, albeit under very different narrative circumstances.

Marvel’s What if…? is currently set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in the summer of 2021.