Carrie Underwood’s Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

According to mom Carrie, the five-year-old Isaiah is so proud of his guest vocals on the ‘Little Drummer Boy’ revamp that he shows it off to his friends in school.

Isaiah, the singer’s boy with husband Mike Fisher, contributes guest vocals on “Little Drummer Boy”, and he couldn’t be more excited to be part of mum’s festive collection, titled “The Gift”.

“I had no idea what was going to happen (in the studio),” the “American Idol” winner told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show of her kid’s big performance.

“He’s never been in that kind of situation before. I don’t think he’s even been like, in the studio with me ever before.”

In fact, the “Love Wins” hitmaker isn’t even sure Isaiah knows what his mother does for a living.

“I don’t know if he knows what I do at all,” she laughed, “but I could hear his voice on it (track) in my head when I was singing it in the studio and I just thought, ‘Ask him and see if he might want to (sing on it).’ ”

And she needn’t have worried if Isaiah would rise to the occasion because the star rated her child’s performance as “great.”

“He did such a great job,” she added, “and… he’s so proud of himself, he went to school and he said, ‘Hey, my song’s out. Wanna hear my song?’ And they were listening to it in his class.”

The album debuted at No. 8 on Billboard Hot 200 and hit the pinnacle on the Billboard Top Country Albums, marking Carrie’s eighth consecutive No. 1 album on the Country chart. It also reigned the Top Christian Albums and Top Holiday Albums.