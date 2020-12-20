Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith live stream : How to watch the fight as it happens

Two of boxing’s brightest fighters as of late will enter the ring in hopes of wearing the Middleweight belt at the end of the match. And while this is Canelo’s first fight of 2020, now that he’s a free-agent we’re expecting him to come out ready to roll and show the world what he’s all about. This fight has several implications and we have all the details on how you can watch it live on TV, or from anywhere in the world.

Boxing fans excited to watch this fight need to remember a few things before the bell rings. For one, Alvarez is much shorter than Smith, so this fight could be an interesting one. Standing tall at 6-foot-3, Callum Smith has a significant size advantage over the smaller 5-foot-8 Canelo Alvarez. That said, Canelo is no stranger to punching up in height or weight. Canelo put on a show last November when to took down the taller Sergey Kovalev quickly in the WBO light heavyweight championship.

Both fighters come in at 30-years of age, but that’s just one aspect of the tale of the tape. Canelo is also fighting up a few lbs, at 168, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for that aspect as well.

Elsewhere on the card, we have Diego Pacheco vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr., Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes, Austin Williams vs Miguel Angel Hernandez, and more. Either way, this 12-round “super” fight will be one worth watching, whether that’s the undercard or anything else during this 4-hour boxing main event. So, here’s how to watch it.

Canelo vs Smith: When and where?

This 12-round super-middleweight bout will take place on Saturday, December 19, and is being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and streaming on DAZN. The undercard will touch gloves at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and the main card will begin two hours later at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Those in the UK can watch it at 1am on Sunday morning.

How to Watch Canelo vs Smith online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live.

Situations like that are where one of the best VPNs will come in handy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game, show, or fight you want, anywhere you want.

