Can you order a replacement Touch Controller for the Oculus Quest?

Staying in touch

The Touch Controllers are some of the most important components of the Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Quest, and are certainly the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories. They allow you to interact with Oculus Quest games, apps, and the headset’s interface. Everything from Beat Saber to the Settings menu can be controlled with a Touch Controller. The Touch Controllers that ship with the original Oculus Quest are not as robust as previous versions of the Touch Controller that shipped with the CV1. As a result, you can break a Touch Controller more easily.

The most likely part of the controller to break is the tracking ring on the top of it. It’s the thinnest point of the controller and the most likely to get hit if you punch a wall while playing SUPERHOT VR. In addition to breaking a controller, you may lose one or both controllers or need a new one for any other reason.

Ordering a replacement

While ordering a replacement Touch Controller isn’t cheap, it is very easy. Oculus sells the left and right controllers separately on their website. A single controller costs $69. The shipping time for a replacement controller can vary. For example, around the holidays, it can take longer to get a replacement Touch Controller.